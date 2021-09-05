Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:15PM MST until September 5 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:15PM MST until September 5 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park East and Seven
Falls.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.