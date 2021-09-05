Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:01PM MST until September 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 501 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to near Dudleyville

to near Kearny to 13 miles southeast of Superior, moving south at

20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mammoth, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Kelvin

and San Carlos Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.