Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:49PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 448 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Three Points, or 15 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.