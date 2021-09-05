Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:47PM MST until September 5 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:47PM MST until September 5 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 446 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, or near Catalina, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National
Park East and Seven Falls.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.