Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:46PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:46PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 442 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catalina
Foothills and northern Tucson, or 7 miles north of Tucson, moving
southwest at 10 mph. The storm near mid-town and South Tucson has
weakened below severe limits.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Northern Tucson, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills,
Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.