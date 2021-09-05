Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:42PM MST until September 5 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 441 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles southwest

of Roper Lake State Park, or 23 miles northwest of Willcox, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bonita.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tucson.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.