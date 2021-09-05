Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:30PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 429 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near central and

western Tucson, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing

Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.