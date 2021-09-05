Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:16PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 515 PM MST.
* At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 11 miles northwest of
Sahuarita, moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Sahuarita, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, and
Summit.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.