Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:16PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 11 miles northwest of

Sahuarita, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, and

Summit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.