Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 4:00PM MST until September 5 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 359 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roper Lake

State Park, or 7 miles southwest of Safford, moving southwest at

15 mph. This storm has a history of producing winds to 70 mph and

wind driven hail.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Swift Trail Junction, Mount Graham, Bonita, Fort Grant and Frye

Mesa Dam.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.