Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 2:55PM MST until September 5 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional

Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Clifton and Morenci.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.