Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 2:31PM MST until September 5 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 231 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of

Vail, or 13 miles west of Benson, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Vail and Corona De Tucson.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.