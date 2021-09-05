Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 2:29PM MST until September 5 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 228 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northwest of Morenci to 17 miles north of

Safford Regional Airport to 19 miles north of Thatcher to 25 miles

northwest of Safford, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Clifton, Morenci and Fort Thomas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.