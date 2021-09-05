Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 6:19PM MST until September 5 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced heavy rainfall, with between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain

occurring in the warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kearny and Dudleyville.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.