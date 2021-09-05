Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 6:03PM MST until September 5 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rainfall occurring in the warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson and Catalina Foothills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.