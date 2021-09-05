Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 5:59PM MST until September 5 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 559 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain occurring in the warning area. Therefore, the Flash Flood

Warning has been extended another hour.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East and Catalina

Foothills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.