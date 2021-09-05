Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 5:41PM MST until September 5 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 745 PM MST.
* At 541 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.2 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kearny and Dudleyville.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.