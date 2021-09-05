Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 4:48PM MST until September 5 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation

Area and Seven Falls.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.