Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 3:51PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicates that thunderstorms continue

to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Radar precipitation

estimates indicate that between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen along portions of East Old Spanish Trail Road and South

Pistol Hill Road.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Vail.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.