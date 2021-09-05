Dust Storm Warning issued September 5 at 4:37PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 436 PM MST, a dust channel was near Tucson, moving northwest at

15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 247 and 271.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 51 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 84.

Route 86 between mile markers 158 and 171.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South

Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Summit, Catalina State Park, Tucson Estates, Saguaro

National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Valencia West and Tucson

International Airport.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this dust

channel. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.