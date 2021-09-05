Dust Storm Warning issued September 5 at 3:22PM MST until September 5 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 321 PM MST, a dust channel was near Vail, or 11 miles southeast

of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 247 and 284.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 50 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 84.

Route 83 between mile markers 57 and 58.

Route 86 between mile markers 158 and 171.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque

Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,

Tortolita, East Sahuarita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit,

Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West and Valencia West.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this dust

channel. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.