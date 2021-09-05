Dust Advisory issued September 5 at 6:27PM MST until September 5 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 626 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8 miles

northwest of Chui-Chu to 7 miles southwest of San Tan Mountain Park

to 6 miles southeast of Florence Junction, moving northwest at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

30 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 178.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 181 and 220.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache Junction,

Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Maricopa,

Queen Creek, Arizona City and La Palma.

Blowing dust can be unhealthy and has been known to lead to Valley

Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!