FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER SCOREBOARD (Sep. 3)Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 3 of the high school football season here in Arizona but for many teams in Southern Arizona it was opening night. Here are all your scores:
- Bisbee 39, Miami 38
- Casa Grande 26, Phoenix Sunnyslope 14
- Chandler Prep 35, Tombstone 0
- Cholla 55, Rincon 22
- Desert View 29, Sunnyside 21
- Empire 14, Sahuarita 6
- Ironwood Ridge 48, Glendale Ironwood 0
- Marana 13, Mountain View 12
- Peoria Sunrise Mountain 49, Cienega 6
- Pusch Ridge Christian 27, Walden Grove 15
- Sabino 41, Catalina Foothills 7
- Safford 23, Pima 6
- Salpointe 55, Canyon del Oro 0
- San Manuel 38, Duncan 8
- Santa Cruz Valley 50, Highland Prep 6
- Scottsdale Coronado 52, Catalina 6
- St. David 62, Bagdad 6
- Willcox 17, Tanque Verde 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Benson vs. Santa Rita, ccd.
- Ray vs. Baboquivari, ccd.
Games from across the rest of the state of Arizona:
- Agua Fria 28, Tolleson 6
- American Leadership-Gilbert 60, Wickenburg 0
- American Leadership-Queen Creek 52, Poston Butte 28
- Apache Junction 33, Tempe Marcos de Niza 14
- Basha 42, Glendale O'Connor 17
- Buckeye 41, West Point 6
- Cactus 56, Gilbert Mesquite 6
- Casteel 53, Mesa Skyline 0
- Chandler 28, Peoria Centennial 7
- Chandler Hamilton 56, Mesa Desert Ridge 7
- Chandler Seton 29, Bradshaw Mountain 19
- Chandler Valley Christian 49, Bullhead City Mohave 26
- Combs 36, Youngker 6
- Coolidge 34, Ben Franklin 8
- Desert Edge 28, Campo Verde 22
- Desert Heights Prep 70, Mountainside 0
- Eagar Round Valley 46, Morenci 7
- El Capitan 36, Lincoln 16
- El Mirage Dysart 57, Fort Defiance Window Rock 0
- Fountain Hills 45, San Tan Foothills 13
- Gilbert Christian 27, Wellton Antelope 14
- Gilbert Highland 43, Boulder Creek 22
- Glendale Copper Canyon 27, Phoenix Alhambra 0
- Goodyear Estrella Foothills 37, Paradise Honors 35, 2OT
- Goodyear Millenium 46, Willow Canyon 14
- Heber Mogollon 65, Superior 6
- Heritage Academy - Laveen 59, Glendale North Pointe 14
- Holbrook 19, Camp Verde 8
- Imperial, Calif. 41, Yuma Cibola 14
- Kayenta Monument Valley 43, Phoenix Cortez 0
- Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, Kingman 14
- Laveen Chavez 58, La Joya Community 0
- Liberty 74, Glendale Mountain Ridge 27
- Mayer 12, Phoenix School-Deaf 0
- Mesa 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24
- Mesa Mountain View 34, Mesa Westwood 0
- Mesa Red Mountain 47, Mesa Dobson 0
- Mohave Valley River Valley 51, Arizona College Preparatory 19
- Northwest Christian 18, Lee Williams High School 13
- Page 8, St John Paul II 6
- Parker 60, Tonopah Valley 24
- Payson 19, Eastmark 16
- Peoria 29, Canyon View 7
- Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Kingman Academy of Learning 0
- Phoenix Brophy 49, Phoenix St. Mary's 0
- Phoenix Central 26, North 20
- Phoenix Greenway 16, Phoenix Arcadia 13
- Phoenix Hayden 68, Phoenix Maryvale 0
- Phoenix Horizon 17, Phoenix Pinnacle 16
- Phoenix Mountain Pointe 34, Corona Del Sol 33
- Phoenix South Mountain 19, Betty Fairfax High School 6
- Phoenix Thunderbird 48, Cottonwood Mingus 22
- Prescott 27, Glendale 13
- Queen Creek 33, Scottsdale Chaparral 21
- Queen Creek ALA 34, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6
- San Tan Charter 56, NFL YET College Prep Academy 12
- Scottsdale Christian 48, Trivium Prep 7
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 34, Gilbert 7
- Scottsdale Saguaro 63, Tempe McClintock 0
- Sequoia Pathway 42, Arete-Mesa Prep 40
- Shadow Ridge 54, Avondale Westview 0
- Show Low 63, Odyssey Institute 0
- Snowflake 52, Ganado 0
- Tempe Prep 62, Anthem Prep 24
- Thatcher 56, Florence 7
- Tuba City 42, Keams Canyon Hopi 0
- Williams 58, Winkelman Hayden 44
- Williams Field 49, Higley 14
- Yuma Catholic 67, Phoenix Bourgade 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Canyon View vs. Lake Havasu, ccd.
- Ft. Thomas vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.
- Gila Ridge vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.
- Madison Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
- Many Farms vs. Pinon, ccd.
- Peoria vs. Flagstaff, ccd.
- Whiteriver Alchesay vs. San Carlos, ccd.
- Yuma vs. San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif., ccd.
Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.