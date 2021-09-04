FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER SCOREBOARD (Sep. 3)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 3 of the high school football season here in Arizona but for many teams in Southern Arizona it was opening night. Here are all your scores:

Bisbee 39, Miami 38

Casa Grande 26, Phoenix Sunnyslope 14

Chandler Prep 35, Tombstone 0

Cholla 55, Rincon 22

Desert View 29, Sunnyside 21

Empire 14, Sahuarita 6

Ironwood Ridge 48, Glendale Ironwood 0

Marana 13, Mountain View 12

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 49, Cienega 6

Pusch Ridge Christian 27, Walden Grove 15

Sabino 41, Catalina Foothills 7

Safford 23, Pima 6

Salpointe 55, Canyon del Oro 0

San Manuel 38, Duncan 8

Santa Cruz Valley 50, Highland Prep 6

Scottsdale Coronado 52, Catalina 6

St. David 62, Bagdad 6

Willcox 17, Tanque Verde 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Santa Rita, ccd.

Ray vs. Baboquivari, ccd.

Friday Football Fever Segment 2 (9/3/21)

Games from across the rest of the state of Arizona:

Agua Fria 28, Tolleson 6

American Leadership-Gilbert 60, Wickenburg 0

American Leadership-Queen Creek 52, Poston Butte 28

Apache Junction 33, Tempe Marcos de Niza 14

Basha 42, Glendale O'Connor 17

Buckeye 41, West Point 6

Cactus 56, Gilbert Mesquite 6

Casteel 53, Mesa Skyline 0

Chandler 28, Peoria Centennial 7

Chandler Hamilton 56, Mesa Desert Ridge 7

Chandler Seton 29, Bradshaw Mountain 19

Chandler Valley Christian 49, Bullhead City Mohave 26

Combs 36, Youngker 6

Coolidge 34, Ben Franklin 8

Desert Edge 28, Campo Verde 22

Desert Heights Prep 70, Mountainside 0

Eagar Round Valley 46, Morenci 7

El Capitan 36, Lincoln 16

El Mirage Dysart 57, Fort Defiance Window Rock 0

Fountain Hills 45, San Tan Foothills 13

Gilbert Christian 27, Wellton Antelope 14

Gilbert Highland 43, Boulder Creek 22

Glendale Copper Canyon 27, Phoenix Alhambra 0

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 37, Paradise Honors 35, 2OT

Goodyear Millenium 46, Willow Canyon 14

Heber Mogollon 65, Superior 6

Heritage Academy - Laveen 59, Glendale North Pointe 14

Holbrook 19, Camp Verde 8

Imperial, Calif. 41, Yuma Cibola 14

Kayenta Monument Valley 43, Phoenix Cortez 0

Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, Kingman 14

Laveen Chavez 58, La Joya Community 0

Liberty 74, Glendale Mountain Ridge 27

Mayer 12, Phoenix School-Deaf 0

Mesa 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24

Mesa Mountain View 34, Mesa Westwood 0

Mesa Red Mountain 47, Mesa Dobson 0

Mohave Valley River Valley 51, Arizona College Preparatory 19

Northwest Christian 18, Lee Williams High School 13

Page 8, St John Paul II 6

Parker 60, Tonopah Valley 24

Payson 19, Eastmark 16

Peoria 29, Canyon View 7

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Kingman Academy of Learning 0

Phoenix Brophy 49, Phoenix St. Mary's 0

Phoenix Central 26, North 20

Phoenix Greenway 16, Phoenix Arcadia 13

Phoenix Hayden 68, Phoenix Maryvale 0

Phoenix Horizon 17, Phoenix Pinnacle 16

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 34, Corona Del Sol 33

Phoenix South Mountain 19, Betty Fairfax High School 6

Phoenix Thunderbird 48, Cottonwood Mingus 22

Prescott 27, Glendale 13

Queen Creek 33, Scottsdale Chaparral 21

Queen Creek ALA 34, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6

San Tan Charter 56, NFL YET College Prep Academy 12

Scottsdale Christian 48, Trivium Prep 7

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 34, Gilbert 7

Scottsdale Saguaro 63, Tempe McClintock 0

Sequoia Pathway 42, Arete-Mesa Prep 40

Shadow Ridge 54, Avondale Westview 0

Show Low 63, Odyssey Institute 0

Snowflake 52, Ganado 0

Tempe Prep 62, Anthem Prep 24

Thatcher 56, Florence 7

Tuba City 42, Keams Canyon Hopi 0

Williams 58, Winkelman Hayden 44

Williams Field 49, Higley 14

Yuma Catholic 67, Phoenix Bourgade 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canyon View vs. Lake Havasu, ccd.

Ft. Thomas vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.

Gila Ridge vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.

Madison Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Many Farms vs. Pinon, ccd.

Peoria vs. Flagstaff, ccd.

Whiteriver Alchesay vs. San Carlos, ccd.

Yuma vs. San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif., ccd.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.