Skip to Content

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER SCOREBOARD (Sep. 3)

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 1:36 am
1:31 am Friday Football FeverFriday Football Fever ScoresLocal NewsSportsState News

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 3 of the high school football season here in Arizona but for many teams in Southern Arizona it was opening night. Here are all your scores:  

  • Bisbee 39, Miami 38 
  • Casa Grande 26, Phoenix Sunnyslope 14 
  • Chandler Prep 35, Tombstone 0 
  • Cholla 55, Rincon 22 
  • Desert View 29, Sunnyside 21 
  • Empire 14, Sahuarita 6 
  • Ironwood Ridge 48, Glendale Ironwood 0 
  • Marana 13, Mountain View 12 
  • Peoria Sunrise Mountain 49, Cienega 6 
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 27, Walden Grove 15 
  • Sabino 41, Catalina Foothills 7 
  • Safford 23, Pima 6 
  • Salpointe 55, Canyon del Oro 0 
  • San Manuel 38, Duncan 8 
  • Santa Cruz Valley 50, Highland Prep 6 
  • Scottsdale Coronado 52, Catalina 6  
  • St. David 62, Bagdad 6 
  • Willcox 17, Tanque Verde 0 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= 

  • Benson vs. Santa Rita, ccd. 
  • Ray vs. Baboquivari, ccd. 
Friday Football Fever Segment 2 (9/3/21)

Games from across the rest of the state of Arizona:

  • Agua Fria 28, Tolleson 6 
  • American Leadership-Gilbert 60, Wickenburg 0 
  • American Leadership-Queen Creek 52, Poston Butte 28 
  • Apache Junction 33, Tempe Marcos de Niza 14 
  • Basha 42, Glendale O'Connor 17 
  • Buckeye 41, West Point 6 
  • Cactus 56, Gilbert Mesquite 6 
  • Casteel 53, Mesa Skyline 0 
  • Chandler 28, Peoria Centennial 7 
  • Chandler Hamilton 56, Mesa Desert Ridge 7 
  • Chandler Seton 29, Bradshaw Mountain 19 
  • Chandler Valley Christian 49, Bullhead City Mohave 26 
  • Combs 36, Youngker 6 
  • Coolidge 34, Ben Franklin 8 
  • Desert Edge 28, Campo Verde 22 
  • Desert Heights Prep 70, Mountainside 0 
  • Eagar Round Valley 46, Morenci 7 
  • El Capitan 36, Lincoln 16 
  • El Mirage Dysart 57, Fort Defiance Window Rock 0 
  • Fountain Hills 45, San Tan Foothills 13 
  • Gilbert Christian 27, Wellton Antelope 14 
  • Gilbert Highland 43, Boulder Creek 22 
  • Glendale Copper Canyon 27, Phoenix Alhambra 0 
  • Goodyear Estrella Foothills 37, Paradise Honors 35, 2OT 
  • Goodyear Millenium 46, Willow Canyon 14 
  • Heber Mogollon 65, Superior 6 
  • Heritage Academy - Laveen 59, Glendale North Pointe 14 
  • Holbrook 19, Camp Verde 8 
  • Imperial, Calif. 41, Yuma Cibola 14 
  • Kayenta Monument Valley 43, Phoenix Cortez 0 
  • Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, Kingman 14 
  • Laveen Chavez 58, La Joya Community 0 
  • Liberty 74, Glendale Mountain Ridge 27 
  • Mayer 12, Phoenix School-Deaf 0 
  • Mesa 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24 
  • Mesa Mountain View 34, Mesa Westwood 0 
  • Mesa Red Mountain 47, Mesa Dobson 0 
  • Mohave Valley River Valley 51, Arizona College Preparatory 19 
  • Northwest Christian 18, Lee Williams High School 13 
  • Page 8, St John Paul II 6 
  • Parker 60, Tonopah Valley 24 
  • Payson 19, Eastmark 16 
  • Peoria 29, Canyon View 7 
  • Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Kingman Academy of Learning 0 
  • Phoenix Brophy 49, Phoenix St. Mary's 0 
  • Phoenix Central 26, North 20 
  • Phoenix Greenway 16, Phoenix Arcadia 13 
  • Phoenix Hayden 68, Phoenix Maryvale 0 
  • Phoenix Horizon 17, Phoenix Pinnacle 16 
  • Phoenix Mountain Pointe 34, Corona Del Sol 33 
  • Phoenix South Mountain 19, Betty Fairfax High School 6 
  • Phoenix Thunderbird 48, Cottonwood Mingus 22 
  • Prescott 27, Glendale 13 
  • Queen Creek 33, Scottsdale Chaparral 21 
  • Queen Creek ALA 34, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6 
  • San Tan Charter 56, NFL YET College Prep Academy 12 
  • Scottsdale Christian 48, Trivium Prep 7 
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain 34, Gilbert 7 
  • Scottsdale Saguaro 63, Tempe McClintock 0 
  • Sequoia Pathway 42, Arete-Mesa Prep 40 
  • Shadow Ridge 54, Avondale Westview 0 
  • Show Low 63, Odyssey Institute 0 
  • Snowflake 52, Ganado 0 
  • Tempe Prep 62, Anthem Prep 24 
  • Thatcher 56, Florence 7 
  • Tuba City 42, Keams Canyon Hopi 0 
  • Williams 58, Winkelman Hayden 44 
  • Williams Field 49, Higley 14 
  • Yuma Catholic 67, Phoenix Bourgade 0 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= 

  • Canyon View vs. Lake Havasu, ccd. 
  • Ft. Thomas vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd. 
  • Gila Ridge vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd. 
  • Madison Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd. 
  • Many Farms vs. Pinon, ccd. 
  • Peoria vs. Flagstaff, ccd. 
  • Whiteriver Alchesay vs. San Carlos, ccd. 
  • Yuma vs. San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif., ccd. 

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved. 

Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

More Stories

Skip to content