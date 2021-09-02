Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:25PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 325 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Big Horn, or 20 miles east of Gila Bend, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Freeman and Big Horn.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 128 and 147.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 14 and 21.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.