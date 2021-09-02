Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 8:02AM MST until September 2 at 9:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 8:02AM MST until September 2 at 9:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 802 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, East
Mesa, Queen Creek, Usery Mountain Park, Goldfield, Lost Dutchman
State Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway
Airport, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Superstition Mountains, Salt
River Tubing Recreation Area, Falcon Field Airport, Granite Reef
Dam, Saguaro Lake and Freestone Park.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Salt River, Queen Creek, Barge Creek,
La, Cottonwood Creek and First Water Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.