Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 8:02AM MST until September 2 at 9:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 802 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, East

Mesa, Queen Creek, Usery Mountain Park, Goldfield, Lost Dutchman

State Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway

Airport, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Superstition Mountains, Salt

River Tubing Recreation Area, Falcon Field Airport, Granite Reef

Dam, Saguaro Lake and Freestone Park.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Salt River, Queen Creek, Barge Creek,

La, Cottonwood Creek and First Water Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.