Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 8:00AM MST until September 2 at 9:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 AM MST.

* At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence

Junction.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges

indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.