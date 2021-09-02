Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 7:09AM MST until September 2 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 709 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence

Junction.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.