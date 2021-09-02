Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 7:09AM MST until September 2 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 7:09AM MST until September 2 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 709 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence
Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.