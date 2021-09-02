Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 5:22AM MST until September 2 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 5:22AM MST until September 2 at 8:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 AM MST.
* At 522 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence
Junction.
Some of the washes feeding into Queen Creek will likely be running.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.