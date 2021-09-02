Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 4:10AM MST until September 2 at 6:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 AM MST.

* At 410 AM MST, Brief heavy rain showers have continued off and on

which will sustain minor flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch,

Superstition Mountains, Lost Dutchman State Park and Goldfield.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bulldog Wash, Queen Creek, La Barge Creek, and First Water Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.