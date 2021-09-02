Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 1:52AM MST until September 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 1:52AM MST until September 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 500 AM MST.
* At 152 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Flooding of low lying areas and rural roads. Some normally dry
washes may begin running.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.