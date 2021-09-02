Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 1:52AM MST until September 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 AM MST.

* At 152 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Flooding of low lying areas and rural roads. Some normally dry

washes may begin running.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.