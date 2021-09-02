Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 12:41AM MST until September 2 at 3:45AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 AM MST.

* At 1241 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1

inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Sacaton, Olberg, Magma, Florence

Junction, and Queen Valley.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Queen Creek and smaller washes draining into the Gila River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.