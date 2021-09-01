Flood Advisory issued September 1 at 9:35PM MST until September 2 at 3:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 1 at 9:35PM MST until September 2 at 3:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 330 AM MST.
* At 935 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across portions of the Phoenix Metro Area. This will
cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75
inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,
Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Fountain Hills,
Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Cashion, Waddell, Sun City
and Laveen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in ponding on roads and
running water in some washes.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.