Flood Advisory issued September 1 at 11:09PM MST until September 2 at 2:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 1 at 11:09PM MST until September 2 at 2:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 215 AM MST.
* At 1109 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Gold Canyon and Apache Junction
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Bulldog Wash, Queen Creek, Barge Creek, La Barge Creek, and First
Water Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.