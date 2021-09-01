Skip to Content

4 the Weekend: Labor Day Weekend

5:22 pm

TUCSON (KVOA)- Here are some events happening this weekend in southern Arizona.

Friday Night Concerts

  • DATE: Friday, September 3rd 
  • TIME: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Steam Pump Ranch
  • TICKETS: Free
  • More information, click here.

106th Labor Day Rodeo

  • DATE: Saturday- Monday (September 4-6)
  • TIME: Starts at 10 a.m.
  • LOCATION: Santa Cruz County Fair & Rodeo Association
  • TICKETS: $15
  • More information, click here.

2021 Pillsbury Wine Harvest Festival

  • DATE: Sunday, September 5th
  • TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Pillsbury Vineyard
  • TICKETS: $75 per person, Ages 7-17 are $25
  • More information, click here.

The JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show

  • DATE: Friday- Monday (September 3-6)
  • TIME: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Tucson Expo Center
  • TICKETS: $10
  • More information, click here.
Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 5 p.m.

