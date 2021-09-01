4 the Weekend: Labor Day Weekend

4 the Weekend: Labor Day WeekendNew
TUCSON (KVOA)- Here are some events happening this weekend in southern Arizona.
Friday Night Concerts
- DATE: Friday, September 3rd
- TIME: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- LOCATION: Steam Pump Ranch
- TICKETS: Free
- More information, click here.
106th Labor Day Rodeo
- DATE: Saturday- Monday (September 4-6)
- TIME: Starts at 10 a.m.
- LOCATION: Santa Cruz County Fair & Rodeo Association
- TICKETS: $15
- More information, click here.
2021 Pillsbury Wine Harvest Festival
- DATE: Sunday, September 5th
- TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- LOCATION: Pillsbury Vineyard
- TICKETS: $75 per person, Ages 7-17 are $25
- More information, click here.
The JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show
- DATE: Friday- Monday (September 3-6)
- TIME: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- LOCATION: Tucson Expo Center
- TICKETS: $10
- More information, click here.