Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 359 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Clifton, moving northwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and very heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Clifton, Morenci, York, Three Way and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 75 between mile markers 396 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 161.

Route 191 between mile markers 144 and 186.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.