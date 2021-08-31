Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 7:34PM MST until August 31 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 734 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and embedded thunderstorms moving back into the Santa Catalina and

Rincon Mountains. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina

Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina State Park, Seven

Falls, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Agua Caliente Wash, Big Wash, Pantano Wash, Stratton

Wash, Sutherland Wash, Rillito River, Buehman Canyon, Canada del

Oro, Esperero Wash, Sabino Creek, Rincon Creek, Coyote Wash, Chalk

Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Ventana

Canyon Wash, Gibb Wash and Chimney Rock Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.