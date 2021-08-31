Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 5:05PM MST until August 31 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 505 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the Chiricahua mountains.

This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Portal and Rucker Canyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Pridham Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Silver Creek, East Turkey

Creek, Cave Creek, Onion Creek, Stanford Creek, Turkey Creek,

Whitewater Draw, Leslie Creek, Pinery Creek and Rucker Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.