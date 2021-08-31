Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 5:01PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 501 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate

between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rain

is moving into the advisory area. Sutherland Wash is flowing with

other washes likely flowing in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina

Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina State Park, Seven

Falls, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Agua Caliente Wash, Stratton Wash, Sutherland Wash,

Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro, Esperero Wash, Sabino Creek,

Rincon Creek, Coyote Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash,

Tanque Verde Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Gibb Wash and Chimney Rock

Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.