Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 5:01PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 5:01PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 501 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate
between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rain
is moving into the advisory area. Sutherland Wash is flowing with
other washes likely flowing in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina State Park, Seven
Falls, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Bird Canyon, Agua Caliente Wash, Stratton Wash, Sutherland Wash,
Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro, Esperero Wash, Sabino Creek,
Rincon Creek, Coyote Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash,
Tanque Verde Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Gibb Wash and Chimney Rock
Creek.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.