Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 4:58PM MST until August 31 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has ended,

but moderate rain showers continue. Minor flooding is ongoing and

will likely continue into the evening.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, San Miguel,

San Isidro, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chukson,

Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cockleburr,

San Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk and Charco 27.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.