Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 4:41PM MST until August 31 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 4:41PM MST until August 31 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cochise.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.