Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 4:23PM MST until August 31 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
West Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 730 PM MST.
* At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Guthrie.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Tributaries into the San Francisco River and the Gila River west
of Guthrie.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.