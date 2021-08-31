Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 2:47PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 745 PM MST.
* At 247 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Catalina, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina State Park, Seven Falls, and Oracle
Junction.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Bird Canyon, Agua Caliente Wash, Stratton Wash, Sutherland Wash,
Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro, Esperero Wash, Sabino Creek,
Rincon Creek, Coyote Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash,
Ventana Canyon Wash, Gibb Wash and Chimney Rock Creek.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.