Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 1:52AM MST until August 31 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 1:52AM MST until August 31 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 300 AM MST.
* At 152 AM MST, Lingering runoff from earlier thunderstorms is
expected to continue flooding in the Advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa, Mobile and Highway 238.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and West Prong Waterman Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. It is especially difficult to tell how
deep the water is at night.