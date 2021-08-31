Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 1:52AM MST until August 31 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 AM MST.

* At 152 AM MST, Lingering runoff from earlier thunderstorms is

expected to continue flooding in the Advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Maricopa, Mobile and Highway 238.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and West Prong Waterman Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. It is especially difficult to tell how

deep the water is at night.