Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 5:32PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 5:32PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain ended across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Naco and Palominas.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
San Pedro River and Spring Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.