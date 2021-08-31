Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 5:32PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain ended across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Naco and Palominas.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

San Pedro River and Spring Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.