Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 4:36PM MST until August 31 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco and Palominas.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Moson Rd from SR 90 and Hereford Rd.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

San Pedro River and Spring Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.