Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 10:06PM MST until September 1 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 31 at 10:06PM MST until September 1 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 100 AM MST.
* At 1006 PM MST, Heavy rainfall in the Canada Del Oro watershed
over the last several hours has caused elevated flows at the
Rancho Solano stream gauge. This runoff is expected to cause
flooding along the CDO from the Pima/Pinal County line south to
Catalina State Park over the next few hours. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Gauges reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Catalina.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.