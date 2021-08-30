Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 5:59PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 557 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Catalina. Additional storms were located around Dove Mountain and

Cortaro, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,

Catalina State Park, Picture Rocks, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and

Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 230 and 246.

Route 77 between mile markers 81 and 97.

Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 98.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.