Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 4:51PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 451 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cutter, or near Globe. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City and Claypool.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 245 and 267.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 262.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 160 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.