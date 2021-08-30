Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 4:32PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles south of Tanque Verde to near Tucson

International Airport to Summit. Another strong storm was located

around Drexel Heights. Movement was northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail and localized

blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells,

South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Summit, Tucson

Estates, Catalina Foothills, Valencia West, Tucson International

Airport, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 255 and 272.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 53 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 71.

Route 86 between mile markers 158 and 171.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.