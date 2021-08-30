Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 4:24PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Virden, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern

Graham and southeastern Greenlee Counties.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 354 and 375.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.