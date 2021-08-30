Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 30 at 4:50PM MST until August 30 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

4:50 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 449 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Three
Points, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Three Points.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

